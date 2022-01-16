In Russia, over the past day, 29,230 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in 85 regions of the country. Of these, 14.2% did not have clinical manifestations of the disease. This was announced on Sunday, January 16, at the operational headquarters for combating coronavirus infection.

The largest number of new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours was registered in Moscow (6480), St. Petersburg (3958) and the Moscow region (3147).

The number of deaths due to infection over the past day was 686, 22,731 people recovered.

In total, 10,803,534 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia to date in 85 regions. For the entire period, 321,320 deaths were recorded, 9,858,615 people recovered.

On January 14, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that 783 cases of infection with the Omicron strain of coronavirus have been detected in Russia. She clarified that the number of Omicron cases in Russia has doubled since January 10. She predicts that this strain will replace the “Delta” variant of COVID-19.

On January 13, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to assess the readiness of medical institutions to deploy additional beds and create a reserve of beds for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 against the backdrop of the spread of the Omicron strain. Whereas the chief researcher of the Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after A.I. N.F. Gamaleya Anatoly Altshtein expressed the opinion that the fifth wave of coronavirus will be serious and will bring records in incidence.

On January 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that against the backdrop of a possible increase in the incidence of COVID-19 associated with the Omicron strain, it is necessary to prepare the Russian hospital network and industry, as well as increase the pace of vaccination and testing. He instructed the Prime Minister of Russia to work out these issues.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.