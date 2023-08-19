One of the biggest problems in Latin America is insecurity. For this reason, many citizens tend to take justice on their own, because on some occasions the inefficiency of the authorities makes them take this type of action that is not recommended.

A case like these occurred in the city of San Martín de Porres, in Peru, because the community lynched a criminal, who had attacked a 17-year-old teenager with a knife to steal his cell phone and bag.

According to ‘El Comercio’, the authorities reported that the teenager received two stab wounds in the leg. The people who were passing around her helped her and she was transferred to the Cayetano Heredia Hospital.

(Don’t stop reading: Historic! Argentina inaugurates the first biotechnology company against cancer).

Meanwhile, some citizens detained the thief, stripped him naked and violently beat him.

The news program ‘Buenos dias Perú’ was present at that moment and they were able to interview some residents of the area.

“It is already too much, there is a lot of robbery here, a lot of crime. There are two criminal dens that for years we have been claiming that they should be demolished, but the authorities do nothing. (…) There are light poles that do not turn on, at night everything is dark, they steal here, they steal there and nobody says anything,” commented a woman who witnessed the situation.

(It may interest you: Shooting is recorded during the closing of a candidate’s campaign in Ecuador).

In the end, the National Police of Peru arrived, who took the subject to the police station in the area and there the criminal ended up confessing his robbery.

According to the ‘Trome’ media, the police authorities and the district’s serenity team promised to intensify the security measures of this place with the aim of stopping the increase in criminal activities.

Kindergarten was the target of crime in Suba

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news

A hacker assures that Bolsonaro suggested to him to invade and manipulate the ballot boxes

Transgender woman was brutally attacked in Panama collectives reject violence

Why do so many young people from Latin America go to Argentina to study Medicine?