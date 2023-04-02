Citizen Sleeperthe excellent narrative RPG from Jump Over the Age, is now also available on PS4 and PS5as announced by the launch trailer for the PlayStation versions, which arrive simultaneously with the launch of the third DLC included in this edition.

Citizen Sleeper is inspired by classic RPGstabletop ones with pen and paper, but is characterized by a high-profile narrative that permeates the entire gaming experience, with the possibility left to the player to make important decisions for the development of the story.

In addition to being available on PC and Xbox, also through Xbox Game Pass, Citizen Sleeper therefore also arrives on PS4 and PS5 in the complete edition, also including the third DLC: Purgepublished precisely in correspondence with this new edition and free for those who already own the original game.

You can get to know this interesting game better in our review of Citizen Sleeper, in which we gave an excellent vote motivating it with the fact that it is an author’s game in all respects: “a personal work that carries out its main team within its systems, that is, which brings its ultimate meaning to life in the game mechanics, not in some summary text, be it made of characters or videos”.

Recently, the author of the game has reported that other stories or other chapters are on the way, suggesting that Citizen Sleeper is destined to continue in some way.