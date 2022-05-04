Neighbors denounce dangerous damage to the roadways of streets and orchard lanes
What a couple of months ago were small potholes in the road have become in recent weeks dangerous potholes for the circulation of vehicles. Road obstacles that dot neighborhoods and districts of Murcia and that hinder the daily traffic of drivers, who are forced to develop a special sense of smell to be
#Citizen #complaints #increase #due #proliferation #potholes #sinkholes #neighborhoods #districts #Murcia
Leave a Reply