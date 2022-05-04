Mexico.- This Tuesday, the national leader of the National Action Party (PAN), Marko Cortes Mendozaaccused the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to protect their “corchocolates” for the presidential elections of 2024 despite the fact that they are involved in the fall of a section of the Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro.

On May 3, 2021, a part of the so-called “Golden Line” of the CDMX Metro collapsed, causing 26 people to lose their lives and dozens more to be injured, some seriously.

In a press conference from the national PAN headquarters, Cortés Mendoza recalled that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubonwas responsible for the construction of the Line 12 project when he was head of government.

“(There is) an enormous responsibility of the today corcholatas, Marcelo Ebrard and Claudia Sheinbaum, as well as the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, undercover by President López Obrador, because a year after the tragedy there is not a single detainee, there is no responsible,” he said.

In this sense, he pointed out that the project did not meet the specifications, in addition to doubling the initial budget and modifying the layout of the roads. Likewise, he urged the foreign minister to explain the reason why he left Mexico after the elevated section of collective transport was delivered.

Meanwhile, he assured that the current head of government of the capital, claudia sheinbaumis responsible for the tragedy due to “omission”, due to not having carried out the necessary preventive maintenance.

“Claudia Sheinbaum is responsible for omission, for not having done the necessary preventive maintenance despite citizen complaints and for not being able to repair Line 12 of the Metro in a year, affecting six million people daily,” he said.

In this context, the national leader of the PAN maintained that despite what President López Obrador said in his morning conference on this day, it is not enough to compensate the relatives, but they must disclaim responsibilities for the fact that it left 26 dead.

Given this, the PAN asked the head of the Federal Executive Power to stop protecting Ebrard, Sheinnbaum and the national leader of Brunetteensuring that the three politicians should be prosecuted.

“Marcelo Ebrard must be held accountable along with Mario Delgado for action and Claudia Sheinbaum for omission and President López Obrador must stop protecting them, covering them up,” he said.