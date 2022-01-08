“Workers who do not agree to be vaccinated at home by the end of the month. The government is asking for it, which is a big and important customer”

Citigroup has announced that it will fire its employees who will not be vaccinated, strengthening its anti-contagion policies from Covid-19. This is what it reveals Reuters which cites sources close to the company. The company announced last October to its US employees that it would ask them for it total vaccination against Covid as a condition necessary to be able to work.

The bank then specified that it would behave in accordance with the instructions of the Biden administration, which asks all employees to companies that work with the government to be fully vaccinated. And the government for Citi remains a “big and important” customer, Sara Wechter, head of human resources, said on Linkedin.

The agency Bloomberg instead it has released a note from the company where it is specified that employees who do not want to comply with the vaccination obligation provided by the company they will lose their jobs by the end of the month. “You can apply for other roles at Citi in the future but you will need to comply with the company’s vaccination policy,” the statement read.

Citigroup has approx 210 thousand employees, 70 thousand of these in the US. The vaccination obligation for them is one of the most severe measures applied in the United States, and the bank’s decision is rather debatable. At the moment, from what has emerged in these days, more than 90% of Citigroup employees in the United States would have accepted to get vaccinated. The new squeeze of the company takes place during the new wave of infections that is hitting the United States, especially due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.