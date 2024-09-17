In a match that was already decided, Endrick sealed Real Madrid’s victory with a stunning goal in the 95th minute, making the final score 3-1 against Stuttgart. Taking advantage of the German team’s desperation and their need to attack, Endrick, who had come off the bench in the second half, demonstrated his speed and skill.
After receiving the ball outside the area, the young Brazilian striker showed his class by firing with precision, placing the ball in front of the opposing goalkeeper’s left post. The shot, loaded with quality and power, was unstoppable for the Stuttgart goalkeeper, who could do nothing to prevent Real Madrid’s third goal.
This goal not only confirmed the victory for Madrid, but also underlined Endrick’s impact as a player capable of making the difference at crucial moments. With the goal, Real Madrid secured three valuable points in their Champions League campaign, while the referee blew the final whistle immediately after the kick-off, sealing a match that, despite Stuttgart’s efforts, was sealed by the young Brazilian’s brilliance.
