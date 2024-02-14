Over its previous sessions, the World Government Summit played a major role in stimulating proactive work by governments and institutions to develop and adopt digital solutions in shaping the cities of the future through the use of data in order to have more dynamic and effective governments capable of pushing towards a better, happier and more prosperous future for societies.

The concept of future cities was not absent from previous summit sessions, as His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, addressed the challenges facing future cities, during a key session within the World Government Summit 2019 entitled “Seven Basic Principles for Future Cities.” ».

His Highness said: “The future of countries, the future of people, and the future of life is directly linked to the future of cities, and talking about the future of cities is always linked to Dubai… because many cities in the world view Dubai today as a city of the future.” His Highness added: “There are seven main principles and transformations that it will witness.” Cities around the world in the coming years and ways to prepare for them and take advantage of the opportunities they provide.

In 2021, the World Government Summit Foundation launched a report entitled “Integrating security solutions into the design of smart cities… How do we build a safe, smart city in a volatile cyber world,” as part of its series of knowledge reports to support governments in anticipating the future of cities and enhancing their security through developing and innovating new solutions. .

The launch of the report emphasized the role of the World Government Summit in supporting international efforts to implement the sustainable development goals, specifically Goal 11, which concerns cities as strengths for economic growth, as they contribute about 60% of the global gross domestic product.

In 2022, the report “The Future of Cities: Principles of Digital Transformation in Cities” during the World Government Summit focused on the factors for developing modern cities, and the necessity of accelerating comprehensive digital transformation in a way that contributes to achieving readiness for the future, and implementing strategic plans that reflect positively on the lives of individuals.

The report also reviewed the most important global innovations and initiatives launched by cities from various continents of the world, ensuring the promotion of innovation and accelerating digital transformation, to provide integrated community services for individuals. It highlighted the Happiness Index initiative, which was launched by the Dubai Digital Authority in March 2017 and is applied in more than 170 cities. An entity in the Dubai government and private institutions, with the aim of improving services provided to individuals and promoting sustainable development efforts.

He also highlighted 11 initiatives and success stories in which cities from 10 countries around the world were able to enhance their digital transformation and employ the latest technological means to achieve individuals’ ambitions and aspirations for the future.

Naeem Yazbek, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said that the cities of the future now depend on modern technologies, most notably artificial intelligence, which helps improve and grow social and economic life.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, during his participation in the World Government Summit 2024, the Director of Microsoft Emirates called for investing in artificial intelligence and modern applications in Arab countries for the growth of societies in various fields, especially education, pointing out that the use of this modern technology It leads to the development of Arab societies.

Building smart cities requires taking measures to ensure their technical development and protect them from the challenges that accompany their development and increasing population rates, in addition to the availability of modern technology that forms a link between sectors, systems and various devices, which contributes to enhancing the cybersecurity of the population and supporting new practices through which governments can Keeping pace with the era of rapid digital transformation.

Enhancing the benefit of innovation and technology in developing the future of cities comes through several factors, most notably: the design of smart cities, cybersecurity trends, the most important axes that governments should take into consideration when adopting a methodology for integrating security solutions into the design of smart cities, and the necessity of a secure digital infrastructure.