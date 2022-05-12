Pedetista criticized Adolfo Sachsida and Paulo Guedes, who announced a study to sell the state-owned company

The pre-candidate for President of the Republic by the PDT, Ciro Gomes, said this Thursday (May 12, 2022) that studies on the privatization of Petrobras are “smokescreens in a futile attempt to divert attention from prices extortionate fuel”. At the twitterthe pedestrian criticized the “obscure” Adolfo Sachsida and the “failed” Paulo Guedes.

“So grotesque and poorly rehearsed, the farce staged today by the obscure Sachsida and the failed Guedes, made it clear that this privatization of Petrobras is – thankfully – just a ridiculous goat in the room”, said Cyrus.

For Ciro, the conversations about the privatization of the state-owned company are a “farce” which showed that the “Government is failing even in its greatest specialization: the production of fake news”.

“Of course, the dream of these scoundrels is to sell Petrobras, harming Brazil and benefiting themselves and their partners. But they have no more time or strength. The people will not leave finished Cyrus.

Here is the politician’s post:

Earlier, Guedes said that he will guide the start of studies for the privatization of Petrobras. He received a letter from Minister Adolfo Sachsida (Mines and Energy) with the request.

Sachsida said on Wednesday night (May 11) that his 1st act in office would be the inclusion of Petrobras and PPSA (Pré-Sal Petróleo) in the government’s privatization program.

The Minister of Mines and Energy handed the document to Guedes at the entrance of the Ministry of Economy building. “As I said yesterday (May 11), here is my 1st act as Minister of Mines and Energy: the formal request to start studies aimed at starting the process of privatization of PPSA and Petrobras”said Sachsida.

“Not on the table”

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the privatization of Petrobras “it’s not on the table” right now. After meeting with state finance secretaries, Pacheco said that one of the short-term priorities is for the Chamber to approve the PL (bill) 1,472/2021which creates an account supplied with dividends from Petrobras to the Federal Government to cushion changes in fuel prices.