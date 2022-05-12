There are two games left for the end of Ligue 1 and PSG faces Montpellier. The Parisians have already secured the title for several days, but they will want to keep winning to try new things and end the championship with good feelings. The truth is that PSG in the last three days has not gone beyond a draw, and this with a squad with so many stars is worrying, since Pochettino’s men should win, whoever plays, given the quality of their players, also the substitutes.
When will Montpellier – PSG be played? The match will take place next Saturday, May 14 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time. (15:00 in Mexico and 17:00 in Argentina).
Where will Montpellier be played – PSG? The match will take place at Stade de la Mosson with a capacity for 32,900 spectators.
Where is Montpellir vs PSG broadcast? In Spain it can be seen through Esport3 and TvG2. In all South American countries it can be seen on ESPN, Star+ and TV5MONDE Amérique Latine. In Mexico you can enjoy it on ESPN 2. For more questions, you can check the entire schedule here.
PSG is already more immersed in negotiations for next season’s squad than anything else, especially in its fight to retain Kylian Mbappé. Many French media have spoken of an agreement between the player and the Parisian team, but there is nothing official.
For now, we can continue to see him in the PSG shirt this Saturday, as long as Pochettino makes him play. Who will surely not be due to injury are Paredes and Draxler, who will be absent against Montpellier.
Montpelier: Jonas Omlin; Arnaud Souquet, Maxime Estève, Matheus Thuler, Nicolas Cozza; Jordan Ferri, Leo Leroy, Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier; Stephy Mavididi and Valere Germain.
PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Verratti, Georginio Wijnaldum; Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
Montpellier 1-3 PSG.
