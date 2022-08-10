On a visit to the leader of road police officers, pedestrian proposes to manage salary requests from the civil service collectively

on the day when Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed the money for special readjustments for police in the 2023 Budget, the PDT candidate for the Presidency, Ciro Gomesstated that he wants to create a group with representatives of the PRF and other categories of civil servants to collectively negotiate salaries.

On a visit to the National Federation of Federal Highway Police this Wednesday (Aug. want to implement.

The president of the entity, Dovercino Neto, gave Ciro a letter with requests from the PRF to the federal government for the term from 2023 to 2026. The document will be sent to all candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. Here’s the intact (10.3 MB).

Earlier, FenaPRF also expressed in a note its “repudiation” to Bolsonaro’s veto. Here’s the intact (186 KB).

“Federal highway police officers have a large salary gap in relation to other typical State careers, within the Union, and that the President of the Republic made several public commitments that this distortion would be corrected in his government, which did not happen.”, says the note.

In an interview with journalists alongside Dovercino, the PDT candidate said that no adjustment will be possible with the current public spending ceiling model, which limits the increase in primary expenditures (not counting interest payments) to the inflation of the previous year.

Ciro stated that he will change the rule and achieve a financial slack of R$ 300 billion with a tax on large fortunes, corrections in the income tax table, taxation of profits and dividends and a 20% cut in tax waivers.

The pedestrian criticized Bolsonaro for, in his view, transforming the results of the performance of federal highway police officers into an electoral and partisan issue. “It’s unscrupulous”.

The president of FenaPRF, Dovercino Neto, stated that the corporation is a State institution. “ANDAlthough the current president of the Republic is forced to link this image to the results that our police officers deliver, we are a state police, never a government police“, said.