At least 56 civilians have been killed and several hundred, up to 600, injured in Sudan in intense gun battles that broke out on Saturday between the army and paramilitaries from the powerful Rapid Support Forces. The first clashes took place in Khartoum, the capital, and have since spread to the outskirts of the city and other areas of the country. The clashes between the two sides, which have also claimed dozens of uniformed lives, continue this Sunday for the second consecutive day, but the situation on the ground continues to be shrouded in great uncertainty amid contradictory information. The UN and some of the most influential countries in Sudan, including the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have called on the parties to unconditionally end hostilities as fears grow that the fighting could degenerate into a generalized fratricidal conflict.

The highest number of deaths that have been recorded from the fighting up to this Sunday morning is concentrated in the area of ​​the capital, where an independent committee of doctors has documented the death of around thirty civilians and 13 soldiers, as well as more than 400 injured. Another 25 deaths have also been registered in other states of the country, where the situation is much more difficult to follow. The committee noted, however, that the number of casualties among the Armed Forces is higher because many of its members are not treated in regular hospitals. The fighting continued on Sunday and has spread to other parts of Sudan, where no clashes had been reported during the first day of hostilities. The Rapid Support Forces claimed to have shot down a fighter that had flown over Khartoum in the morning, after the army had bombed their positions in the capital.

Late on Saturday night, the paramilitary group stated that it had control of several strategic points in the country, including the general command of the army and the headquarters of state television. He also assured that they controlled air navigation throughout the national territory and that they knew the location of three high-ranking officers of the Armed Forces, including the leader of the military ranks, Abdelfatá al Burhan. The army, however, declared that the Rapid Support Forces are spreading lies, denying that they had taken control of key places such as the presidential palace and the general command.

Despite attempts at international mediation, the Armed Forces advanced on Saturday night that they will not negotiate or dialogue with the Rapid Support Forces without first dissolving them, and have accused their leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, of being a “fugitive criminal.” . The paramilitary group, for its part, has declared that it will persecute Al Burhan, and has stated that they have no contact with him, but that they have him “besieged” and that he must “surrender”.

Columns of smoke in Khartoum due to clashes between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) 04/15/2023 Europa Press/Contact/Mohamed Khidir (Europa Press/Contact/Mohamed Kh)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

growing rivalry

Sudan has been plunged into a situation of great instability since in October 2021 the army and the Rapid Support Forces, now at odds, carried out a coup that ended the transition that began in the country shortly after the dictator Omar al Bashir was ousted in 2019 after months of protests. The coup was a severe blow to popular aspirations to dismantle the old regime and lay the foundations for a civil and democratic government. Their plans to cement their authority in the country, however, have met with broad popular opposition, and they have had to cope with a severe economic crisis, alarming levels of internal violence and severe diplomatic isolation with little support.

The relationship between both groups has been marked by a strong rivalry, derived from historical grievances, a struggle for power and the exploitation of the country’s wealth. But both had been able to maintain a fragile alliance of convenience to avoid ceding power to a civil authority, render them accountable, and expose themselves to profound reforms.

Their inability to turn things around since the joint coup in 2021, however, contributed to making their alliance increasingly untenable. In December, the coup generals ended up signing a vague initial agreement with the civilian coalition that they had driven from power in the military coup to pave the way for a new transition. That pact, rejected by the pro-democratic movement that has led the sustained social mobilization in opposition to the coup, left to later address the main demands of the opposition, including accountability and reform of the army and security services, something that has not been achieved.

The resistance committees, a decentralized network of groups with a strong local presence that have led the opposition to the coup d’état and the military government, announced this Saturday that they do not support either of the two warring parties and declared themselves hostile to the leaders of both sides. They also called on the population to stay away from the places where the clashes are taking place, and to continue working to achieve their goals of disbanding the militias and restructuring the Armed Forces. The civil coalition that signed the initial agreement with the coup generals in December called for the cessation of hostilities to prevent the country from sinking into a “total collapse.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported on Saturday that he had contacted his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, who have strong influence in the country and are particularly close to Dagalog, in an attempt to mediate for end hostilities. The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, for his part, held talks with Al Burhan, Dagalo and with the President of Egypt, Abdelfatá al Sisi, also influential in Sudan and very close to the regular army. The African Union, Russia and the European Union have also called for an end to the fighting.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.