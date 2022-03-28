Sinaloa.- The deputy Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica demanded that respect your term as general secretary of the PRI in Sinaloa until December 2022, and anticipated that she is not going to resign and “I want to conclude and continue working for my party”, because at this time this political institute needs unity, make a move and put what everyone has to. He called for more militants to raise their hands for the interim presidency, as former deputy Jesús Armando Ramírez Guzmán did.

In particular, his partisan position prevents him from having a role as judge and party, and in her case, she has to be on the side of those who are going to organize the process and provide a level playing field for everyone, in addition to guaranteeing that there is no charge for anyone, she ratified.

“You have to be very clear about who has been through the bad times and the worst; right now it is a call, there is desire and they are encouraged and there is motivation to work for the party, ”said the PRI.

Read more: And them, why not? women for the state presidency of the PRI Sinaloa

If the PRI needs them, it is necessary to enter her and for her, she indicated that it would have been easier to resign together with the state president of the PRI, Jesús Valdés Palazuelos, or to have said that she came to the State Congress, and assured that no one can question her that she has not worked for this political party.

“I have had the worst moment, and there are more women to interview like Diva Gastélum, Gloria Himelda Félix, Connie Zazueta, among more PRI members, who have a voice, weight and vote, to give the party what it needs,” he said.