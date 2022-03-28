Bwithin hours, Israel was presented with the opposite poles of its existence. Images of the arrival of several Arab ministers at Negev Airport had just started showing up on television screens – a powerful sign of Israel’s growing acceptance in the region. The meeting of six foreign ministers in Kibbutz Sde Boker promised to be the high point of the rapprochement policy that has been enforced since 2020. Late on Sunday evening, however, breaking news disturbed the harmony: two gunmen had started shooting in Hadera. There were two dead and four injured. The perpetrators were cousins ​​from the city of Umm al-Fahm, ie Palestinian Israelis. They were shot dead by security forces who rushed in from a nearby restaurant. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict could not have been remembered more effectively.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett drove to the central Israeli city that evening to find out about the situation. On Monday morning, he said the deaths of Shirel Abukarat and Yezen Falah – two border police officers, both 19 – were “heartbreaking”. Bennett called on the population to be vigilant and said security forces would quickly adapt to the “new threat”.

This refers to the terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IS), which claimed responsibility for the attack. ISIS is actually not firmly anchored in the Palestinian population of Israel. Nevertheless, this is the second deadly attack in Israel within a week, which is said to be attributed to IS supporters. Just last Tuesday, a Bedouin killed four people in the southern city of Beersheba before being shot dead by passers-by. The perpetrator had served a four-year prison sentence for recruiting for IS.

United front against Iran

Representatives of the Palestinian people of Israel unanimously and unequivocally condemned the attack in Beersheba. Even now, after the attack in Hadera, Knesset member Mansour Abbas said the act was not representative of Arab-Israeli society. Abbas, whose United Arab List is part of the ruling coalition, called on Palestinian Israeli leaders to take a firm stance against crimes that sullied the name of Islam. Hamas set a counterpoint: The Islamist organization praised the attack in Hadera as a “heroic operation”.



Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani waves for a photo with the other participants at the Negev summit on Monday

:



Image: AP



The attack is likely to increase tensions. Many observers fear that there could be another escalation during Ramadan in April like last year. In May 2021, there was a multi-day armed conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during which more than 260 people were killed. In addition, there had been serious clashes between Jews and Palestinians in several “mixed” cities in Israel. This is still a burden on living together to this day. For weeks, each confrontation has been evaluated for its potential to fan the flames ahead of the start of Ramadan on Sunday. Politicians on both sides are calling for calm. The fact that Jordan’s King Abdullah II traveled to Ramallah on Monday for the first time in years and met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was also justified with the aim of contributing to de-escalation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who attended the Negev summit, said on Sunday afternoon that he wanted to discuss with leaders on both sides “how to ease tensions and ensure a peaceful Ramadan, Easter and Passover.” Shortly thereafter, his testimony was caught up in reality. Blinken condemned the attack, as did his colleagues from Egypt, Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. The actual topic of the meeting – presenting a united front against Iran – almost faded into the background. At the end of the summit, Israel’s Foreign Minister Jair Lapid announced that it was to become a “regular forum”. Cooperation among the countries represented in Sde Boker “intimidates and deters our common enemies, most notably Iran and its proxies,” Lapid said. Meanwhile, the other participants at the summit pointed out several times that progress must also be made in the Middle East conflict.





