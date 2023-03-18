The death of Tongo He left thousands of Peruvians sad who will always remember him with great affection. The national artist managed to earn the respect of the public with his creative songs, being one of the best known “La pituca”. In recent days, the new chicha pop version of this song created by one of his daughters, Cinthia Gutiérrez, went viral on social networks. The 21-year-old is the youngest of her seven siblings and she inherited her talent from her father. The clip is on TikTok in an a cappella version and has already exceeded one million views.

Although the song was released five months ago, with an official video clip included, it is only now that it is beginning to gain views. Users highlighted her talent and congratulated her for continuing the legacy of Abelardo Gutiérrez. “What a good voice c***. Keep going, it’s a way of always honoring your father.” “So that the music of the great Tongo does not disappear, keep going”“Coming soon in Viña del Mar”, were some of the comments.

Cinthia Gutiérrez will no longer testify about her father

The singer Cinthía Gutiérrez visited the set of “Send whoever sends” to talk about how her family has been dealing with the death of Tongo. She took advantage of the space to emphasize that she will no longer speak on the subject.

“I want to clarify that it is one of the last times that I am going to appear on television talking about this topic,” he commented at the beginning of his conversation with María Pía Copello (…) I feel that it is a much more intimate, more private topic. And well, that is what we have decided, ”she pointed out.

Tongo’s family and friends present at his wake

On March 13, 2023, the wake of the Peruvian musician Tongo was held at the Campo Fe cemetery in Huachipa. The event began at 11 am, and prior to the burial there was a mass in which the circle close to him could be seen holding various photos of who in life was the interpreter of “La pituca”. His daughter Cinthia Gutiérrez led the caravan and was the one who was the strongest in the emotional moment.

Ernesto Pimentel saddened by the death of Tongo

Ernesto Pimentel referred to Tongo with emotional words. The television host assured that the singer was his co-worker from the beginning of his career and his success was not only based on popularity on social networks, but also because of who he was: a family man. .

“Tongo has been my partner since the beginning of my career singing on different stages. Also, I’ve been with Gladys, who is a great artist, isn’t she? I believe that one of Tongo’s most important recognitions is not in social networks, where he has been a forerunner with plaques that recognize the number of his followers, but in having kept his family together with the effort as a singer ”, Pimentel stated.

This is how Cinthia Gutiérrez said goodbye to her father Tongo

hours before the funeral Tongo, Cinthia Gutiérrez wrote a message on her Instagram account, in which she said “goodbye” to the national singer, but also her father. “Today is one of the most important days of my life, with a lot of pain, but strength at the same time, it’s time to say goodbye forever… Here I go, daddy,” she said.

Cinthia Gutiérrez, Tongo's daughter, will fulfill her father's last wish.

What was Tongo’s last wish? His daughter reveals it

In statements for “America today”, Cinthia Gutiérrez, Tongo’s daughter, told what the singer’s last will was before he died. “My dad asked me to record ‘Suffer, Peruvian, suffer’ and he asked me to take ‘La pituca’ to Viña del Mar, and I’m going to do it. He will always be in our hearts and minds,” she revealed.