the businesswoman Alejandra Baigorria He was present in the Chaclacayo district, where his father Sergio Baigorria is the current mayor, to bring help to the people affected by the fall of mudslides in the area. On her social networks, the former reality girl shared several videos of her experience helping to distribute lunches to those who are doing work to free the roads hampered by mud and everything that she dragged in her path.

Alejandra Baigorria delivered donations

The Said Palau’s girlfriend He arrived on March 17 with his truck to deliver some donations from his company to the residents of Chaclacayo, who were affected by the rains and subsequent fall of landslides in said area of ​​Lima East, due to Cyclone Yaku. Likewise, he delivered tools to clear the access roads.

“We are here in the Chaclacayo stadium where the tents are, where the people who have obviously been left homeless are, where we are collecting all the food. Here, because of the company, we have brought some food. In the car we have brought boots, lamps, shovels, everything is needed,” he said in his stories.

Alejandra Baigorria went to Chaclacayo with donations. Photo: Instagram

Alejandra Baigorria promises more help

After leaving all kinds of items for cleaning the streets and some food for the residents of Chaclacayo, Alejandra Baigorria He promised to return with more aid to the district. On the other hand, at the moment of leaving the place, he was able to witness the beginning of a new mudslide while passing through the Central Highway.

“The huaico was activated right when I returned, this is just beginning, let’s help. I promise to come back next week with all the help I got.“He wrote in his publication. In addition, he commented on the donation collection centers for the victims.

Alejandra’s father called the residents of Chaclacayo “ignorant”

The mayor of Chaclacayo, Sergio Baigorria, answered the questions of a reporter from the Magaly Medina program, who sent him the opinions of the residents of the district he leads. The residents of the area blamed him for the damage caused by the mudslides caused by the heavy rains caused by the passage of Cyclone Yaku.

“That’s what the ignorant say, that it’s all the mayor’s fault, we’ve all trusted ourselves, even the president, it’s a natural disaster. What are you going to do in the face of a natural disaster? What would you do in the face of a landslide?” he said.