“In the background there is room”, season 10, would be entering its dramatic phase, since the villain, Claudia Llanos, has returned to Las Nuevas Lomas and has everyone terrified. In the last chapter, we could see that the ‘Shark’s Gaze’ and Francesca met face to face, but the Maldini matriarch was able to escape. Now, Claudia would be after a new victim through which she will try to hurt ‘Fran’ and her family.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×262

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×262?

Chapter 262“At the bottom there is room” 10this will be releasedThursday, July 13, 2023. According to the advance, Claudia is after a new victim, who could be Macarena, Diego Montalbán’s sister, who left the Maldini house to go to her gallery alone. In addition, Francesca will find out that her husband has a weapon.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” can be seen on América TV, immediately after the program “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. To access the series, you just have to tune in to the open signal of the channel.

Macarena discovers that her supposed friend is actually Claudia Llanos. Photo: America TV

What time to see the episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The new season of “AFHS“It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, at prime time at 8:40 p.m., through América TV. In case you watch the series from a country other than Peru, we leave you the following times:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

To see “Al fondo hay sitio” totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

