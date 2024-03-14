Cindy Marino She became known on Peruvian television for her participation in the comedy program 'The humor poster' some years ago. Additionally, she was a dancer in the group Beauty Beauty, With Maricarmen Marín. However, over time, he moved away from the artistic medium to focus on other personal projects. Although she is not currently on TV today, she is active on social networks and advertises various brands. In addition, she has her own business and continues to host events.

Although the former dancer, 37, is currently a very popular figure in the show, in the beginning she was not known and her salary barely exceeded the minimum, as she confessed in a recent interview.

Cindy Marino: how much did she earn at Bella Bella?

Cindy Marino mentioned the modest salary she received while working at Bella Bella, but stressed her happiness in touring across the country and feeling like a “star.”

“I felt exploited, but I was the happiest. I was happy because just by hearing 'let's go on tour', I felt like Jennifer Lopez. I felt super happy, as I only heard the stars say 'I'm going on tour', but they were going on tour to an entire continent, but we were going on our 'little tour' in the north, in the south. It was chibolaza, it was my first experience in something like that,” she declared for the program 'El café con la Chevez'.

Cindy Marino when she belonged to Bella Bella. Photo: Bellas de la cumbia

He also noted that he did not receive a performance fee, but rather a fixed monthly salary, and after years of work, he only got a slight raise.

“They paid us monthly, I remember, they gave us a salary. I started earning by salary, at that time they paid me 600 soles, which was like saying 1,500 now, but I was happy, I felt like a millionaire. Then they raised me 100 more soles, after two years; and from there another 100, up to 800. Then, when I left, I started earning per show,” he commented.

Cindy Marino and the alleged rivalry with Maricarmen Marín

The former member of Bella Bella said that she joined the cumbia group when she was just a teenager. Although the work was very demanding, she always felt happy with what she did. She also reaffirmed that there was never a rivalry with Maricarmen Marín, who was the leader.

Cindy Marino began her artistic career in the 2000s. Photo: El Popular

“No, with me, never, on the contrary. I have very nice memories with Bella Bella, I started when I was 14 and I was there for several years, like five years, I think. I went in and out, then I got pregnant, gave birth and came back. But when When I came back Maricarmen was not there, it was no longer the same because she was always a leader, a head, super right, perfectionist, very responsible, disciplined,” he indicated.

What happened to Cindy Marino?

After moving away from television, Cindy Marino launched her own line of jeans and opened a store in Gamarra, as revealed in an interview for 'La banda del Chino' in January 2022. In addition, she stands out as an influencer, actress and presenter, with a solid base of followers on social networks: 456,000.