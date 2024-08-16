Rome – Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Arnaldi have been eliminated in the second round of the “Cincinnati Open”, the seventh ATP Masters 1000 of the season with a total prize money of 6,795,555 dollars, played on the hard courts of the Lindner Family Tennis Center in the Ohio metropolis (combined with a WTA 1000). The Tuscan, seeded number 14, surrendered 6-3 6-2 to the American Frances Tiafoewhile the Ligurian was eliminated 6-3 6-7(3) 6-2 by the Argentine Thomas Martin Etcheverry.

Round of 16, instead, for Flavio Cobolliwho in the second round benefited, with the score at 7-6(4) 3-1 in his favour, from the withdrawal of the other Italian Luciano Darderi, in a ‘hot’ derby between the two, with the Roman practically accusing his rival of pretending and then apologising at the end of the match.

Today Cobolli will meet Polish Hubert Hurkacz in the eighth finalsnumber 7 in the ranking and fifth seeding favorite; again today the leader of the world ranking, Jannik Sinner, returns to the field, opposed in the round of 16 to the Australian Jordan Thompson. In the doubles tournament, the round of 16 was reached by Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori: the Italian pair, fifth seed, defeated the American Austin Krajicek and the Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer by 7-6(4) 6-3 in the first round.