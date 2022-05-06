Outrage the same as always. In Mexico, the victim is investigated more than the possible perpetrator or perpetrators. The murder of fellow journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez was hardly confirmed, and the versions point more to investigating the victim. The first hours of a homicide are key. And what was declared by the attorney general of Sinaloa, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, that all lines of crime will be investigated. That her commitment is to work to clarify the fact. It is here and always the same promise. That Governor Rubén Rocha Moya through a Twitter say that he deeply regrets the death of Luis Enrique. It’s the same old speech. And the one who did not have any embarrassment to exhibit the poverty of his criteria was the spokesman for President López Obrador, Jesús Ramírez, who said that they will work in coordination with the state and municipal government to clarify the case. And he concludes: “There will be no impunity.” This and all of the above said by the prosecutor, the governor and the spokesman for the Presidency, have no value when what is required are results. Let the murderers be apprehended and punished according to the law. Mexico and Sinaloa cannot continue to be in the hands of criminals. In Mexico and Sinaloa, society cannot continue to be held hostage by criminals. As long as the federal, state and municipal governments continue without punishing and putting a brake on crime, impunity will continue to hit us in the face, filling our streets with blood. Stop!

The easy road or the rough road. Luis Enrique was one of the best journalists in Sinaloa. He wrote in such a way that even the insult and the qualification were enjoyed. Scathing and with an exceptional handling of writing, the journalist lived moments of glory, but also difficult. Recognized with state and national awards for his journalistic work, Luis Enrique fled Sinaloa in 2011 when he believed his physical integrity was at risk. From Mexico City he declared that he felt that after a series of murders, “I am the one who follows.” He said that the “pattern” of four crimes that occurred in Sinaloa from January to August 2011, just eight months into the six-year term of Mario López Valdez, were the ones that made him decide better to withdraw from Sinaloa and put himself in Article 19 custody. Luis Enrique was referring to the murders of Luis Pérez Hernández, former director of the Government; Oli Alonso, clairvoyant and card reader; Francisco Urrea, known as “El Fuco”, a lawyer by trade, and the journalist Humberto Millán. They were all related, according to Luis Enrique. “And the next one is me.” Months after the “self-exile”, Luis Enrique returned to Sinaloa. Apparently, the danger had passed. Or at least he thought so. Luis Enrique served as press officer in that campaign for the governorship of Rubén Rocha Moya who participated for the PRD. Today, Rocha Moya is the governor. Luis Enrique’s journalistic work should be reviewed because that could be one of the factors for which he was assassinated. All of the above is the rocky path of lines of investigation. The easy thing the government decides to go through would be to induce other personal circumstances. Because here the victim is investigated more than the perpetrators. The journalist was killed with blows to the head. The circumstances in which the events occurred to date should be investigated, in how the journalist’s lifeless body was found. Which path will the Prosecutor’s Office take?