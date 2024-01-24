Cillian Murphy, star of the hit film 'Oppenheimer', has received his first nomination for the 2024 Oscars in the best actor category. His reaction to this distinction has become highly commented on social networks because, although the artist is going through a good moment in his career, his celebration marks a difference with Murphy's ostentatious talent.

Cillian Murphy's nomination for the 2024 Oscars has generated great interest in the film industry and among fans, as his performance in 'Oppenheimer' has been widely praised by critics and audiences. Discover how he experienced this special moment and what this recognition means to him.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar Awards: Oppenheimer leads an edition with a record of female directors

How did Cillian Murphy react to his 2024 Oscar nomination?

Cillian Murphy is nominated in the best actor category in the 2024 Oscars. The interpreter told Deadline that he celebrated the news at his parents' house in Ireland, along with his wife. Likewise, Murphy learned the good news when she was enjoying a cup of tea and eating a piece of cake his mother had made. “Fortunately, I live in a time zone where I don't have to get up at 5 in the morning. We've had a few days off and I've been home in Ireland, which has been very, very enjoyable. During the nominations I was in my parents' house with them and my wife.We had a cup of tea and some cake. My mother made the cake. It was delicious“, held.

YOU CAN SEE: Complete list of Oscar 2024 nominees: 'Oppenheimer' swept 13 award nominations

Which actors compete with Cillian Murphy for the 2024 Oscar?

It is important to note that for Cillian Murphy this is his first Academy Award nomination. 'Oppenheimer' stands out in several categories this year and, in one of them, the work of Cillian stands out, who faces other film stars. Here we leave you the list of the actors who compete with the artist in the category of best actor in the 2024 Oscars:

Bradley Cooper for 'Master'

Colman Domingo for 'Rustin'

Paul Giamatti for 'Those Who Remain'

Jeffrey Wright for 'American Fiction'​​.

YOU CAN SEE: Where to watch the 2024 Oscar nominated films?: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie', 'Poor Things' and more

In what other categories is 'Oppenheimer' nominated?

'Oppenheimer' has surpassed many films that aimed to be a resounding success for the Academy. The reach of the film has not only been reflected at the box office, but also in its 13 nominations in the 2024 Oscars.

In addition to the best actor category for Cillian Murphy, the film has also been nominated in the following, among which stand out:

Best film

best director

Best Supporting Actress

And other categories that add up to a total of 13 nominations​​.

Cillian Murphy receives his first Oscar nomination. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Cillian #Murphy #reaction #Oscar #nomination #39Oppenheimer39