“I spoke and discussed with the president of UEFA” Aleksandr Ceferin “regarding a problem that arose during the last Executive meeting in Hamburg. This is a proposal to the Congress next February, to modify the statute and allow the President himself to be able to run again after this mandate which was supposed to be his last. After expressing my greatest concern and my total disagreement, the President replied to me that for him there is no legal or even moral ethical problem and that he would pursue his aspiration without any doubt.” Zvonimir Boban writes this in his letter of resignation from the government of European football.



“Paradoxically, in 2017 it was Ceferin himself who proposed and launched a package of reforms that clearly denied this possibility: rules that were supposed to protect UEFA and European football from 'bad governance', for years the modus operandi of the entire old system. It was an extraordinary thing for football and also for Ceferin himself. This detachment from those values ​​by canceling the most important reforms is surprising and incomprehensible, especially at this time. I understand well that nothing is ideal, least of all me, and I know well that we must accept the logic of compromise, but faced with this fact, if I accepted it, I would be going against the common principles and values ​​in which I firmly believe. And I'm not a phenomenon, because I'm certainly not the only one who thinks this way. In these three years the relationship and collaboration with Aleksander and all his colleagues in UEFA has been excellent. I thank them for this and wish them all the best. I'm very sorry but, reluctantly, I'm leaving UEFA.”

“UEFA wishes to announce the departure of Zvonimir Boban from the organization by mutual agreement.” UEFA writes this in a note, communicating the resignation of the head of the body's professional area. “Boban joined the organization in 2021 as Chief of Football and has initiated several significant projects in technical development, including the creation of the UEFA Football Board and the Youth Football Forum. UEFA expresses its gratitude to Mr Boban and wishes him well luck for his future career endeavors.”

