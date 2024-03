Bridge collapsed after being hit by a cargo ship | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The bodies of two of the six workers missing since the early hours of Tuesday (26) due to the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore (USA) caused by the collision of a cargo ship with a pillar were found this Wednesday (27).

The victims in question are Mexican Alejandro Fernández Fuentes, 35, and Guatemalan Dorlián Castillo Cabrera, 26, Maryland state police announced at a press conference.

State Police Chief Roland Butler said the bodies were found inside a red pickup truck underwater. The families of the two victims have already been informed about this.

Both were part of a group of eight construction workers, all Latin Americans, who were making repairs to the asphalt of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the early hours of Tuesday when the Dali freighter hit a pillar and caused it to collapse.

Two of them were rescued alive, and the other six were reported missing. Alejandro Fernández Fuentes and Dorlián Castillo Cabrera were the first bodies rescued.

As for the nationalities of the six victims, there are two Mexicans, two Guatemalans, one Honduran and one Salvadoran.

Before the collision, the ship's crew issued an emergency alert, which allowed traffic on the bridge to be stopped and prevented a greater tragedy, according to local authorities.