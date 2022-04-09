Guadalajara Jalisco. The Knights of Culiacán began with the left foot the series of two meetings that they will hold in Guadalajarabecause tonight they fell in the first match by a score of 83-74 against the Jalisco Stars.

It was the second loss in a row for the Knights, and the fourth in the 2022 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit. The Cabs had a good reaction in the last period, but it was not enough for a better result.

After losing both opening matches against Mazatlan deerthe Cabs split wins against Falcons of Ciudad Obregon. And in this third series of the season they have started with a new disaster that puts their record (1-4), which places them in eighth and last place in the general standing.

Knights lost to Astros

Courtesy Astros of Jalisco

For their part, the Astros got their fifth win of the season, leaving their record at 5-1, occupying first place in the standings. The Astros were better for much of the game, because with the exception of the last quarter, they won every period.

At halftime the Astros dominated the game by a score of 43-31. And in the third period, the Jalisco team increased their advantage by winning it 21-16, to reach the last quarter with a 17-point advantage. The Cabs had a slight reaction in the final period, as they won it by 9 points, but they were far from sending the game to extra time, leaving the final score 83-74.

Tomorrow, Saturday, the second of the series will be held in Guadalajara, a clash that will start at 5:10 p.m. (Sinaloa time). For the Cabs, Mackenzie Jhonson stood out with 22 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. For the Astros, Jordan Loveridge stood out with 18 points.