Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression works thanks to the money that Russia obtains by selling fossil fuels to Europe. And although, amazingly, Ukraine has repelled the Russian attempt to take kyiv, Putin will not be stopped definitively until Europe ends its energy dependence.

Which means that Germany — whose political and business leaders insist they cannot do without Russian natural gas, despite the fact that many of their own economists disagree — has in fact become Putin’s main enabler. It is a shame, and also incredibly hypocritical, considering the recent history of the German country.

The background: Germany has been warned for decades of the risks of becoming dependent on Russian gas. But its leaders, who were only looking at the short-term benefits of cheap energy, ignored it. On the eve of the Ukraine war, 55% of German gas came from Russia.

There is no doubt that cutting off this flow of fuel would be painful. But numerous economic analyzes – from those of the Bruegel Institute in Brussels to those of the International Energy Agency and ECONtribute, a foundation sponsored by the Universities of Bonn and Cologne – have concluded that the effects of a drastic reduction in Gas imports from Russia would be far from catastrophic for Germany. As a member of the German Council of Economic Experts put it, an embargo on Russian gas would be difficult, but “feasible”.

The ECONtribute analysis offers a range of values, but its worst-case figure indicates that such an embargo would temporarily reduce Germany’s real GDP by 2.1%. However, German industrialists refuse to accept the calculations of the economists and insist that a gas embargo would be catastrophic for all intents and purposes.

But what were they going to say? Industry leaders everywhere always claim that any proposed curtailment of their activities would be an economic disaster.

For example, in the 1990s, US industry groups issued dire admonitions against policies to reduce acid rain, insisting that it would cost hundreds of billions and even lead to the “possible destruction of the Midwest economy.” ”. None of that happened; the fact is that the new rules produced great public health benefits at a modest economic cost.

Unfortunately, German leaders, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have sided with the doomsayers. Revelations of Russian atrocities in Ukraine have led to a grudging acknowledgment that something needs to be done, but as yet without much urgency.

What strikes me – a comparison that, for some reason, I haven’t seen many people draw – is the contrast between the current German reluctance to make moderate sacrifices, even in the face of horrific war crimes, and the immense sacrifices that Germany demanded of other countries during the European debt crisis a decade ago.

As some readers may recall, early in the last decade much of southern Europe faced a crisis when the credit spigot turned off, sending interest rates on public debt skyrocketing. The German authorities were quick to blame these countries for their plight, insisting, self-righteously, that if they were in trouble it was because they had been fiscally irresponsible and had to pay the price.

Well, it turns out that diagnosis was essentially wrong. Much of the rise in interest rates in southern Europe reflected more market panic than economic fundamentals. Borrowing costs plummeted, including for Greece, after the president of the European Central Bank uttered four words — “whatever it takes” — indicating that, if necessary, the bank would intervene by buying the debt of economies with problems.

However, Germany took the lead in demanding that debtor countries impose extreme austerity measures, in particular spending cuts, no matter how high the economic costs. And the costs were immense: between 2009 and 2013, the Greek economy shrank by 21%, while the unemployment rate reached 27%.

But while Germany was willing to impose economic and social catastrophe on countries it claimed had been irresponsible in borrowing, it has not been willing to impose much lower costs on itself despite the undeniable irresponsibility of its past energy policy. .

I’m not sure how to quantify it, but my feeling is that Germany received much more, and clearer, warnings about its reckless reliance on Russian gas than Greece about its pre-crisis indebtedness. However, it seems that the famous German eagerness to treat economic policy as a moral dilemma only applies to other countries.

To be fair, Germany has come a long way from its initial unwillingness to help Ukraine in the slightest. The Ukrainian ambassador to the German country affirms, although the Germans deny it, that he was told that there was no point in sending weapons because his government would fall in a matter of hours. And maybe, maybe, understanding that refusing to cut off the flow of Russian gas makes Germany a de facto accessory to the carnage is finally enough to induce real action.

But until that happens, if it happens, Germany will remain, to its shame, the weakest link in the democratic world’s response to Russian aggression.

Paul Krugman He is a Nobel laureate in economics. © The New York Times, 2022. Translation of News Clips