The Pioneros de Los Mochis could not assert their local status after losing 85-66 to Rayos de Hermosillo in the first of the Chevron-Cibacopa 2023 series that took place at CUM.

The first quarter was pretty even. but the visitors took it with a tight 20-19.

For the second period, the locals reacted and dominated it 16-12which allowed them to go into halftime with a 3-point lead.

However, in the second half the Rayos showed why they lead the leaguetaking the third quarter 24-14 and the last quarter 29-17 to put the icing on the cake.

Khalil Iverson led the offense of the Sonorans with 23 pointsfollowed by Jimond Ivey with 15. Jamar Sandifer contributed 20 for the locals, while Jhon Mitchell scored 16.

This Saturday, the Mochitenses will seek to rescue the honors division in a duel scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at the Multiple Use Center.