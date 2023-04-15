Law details

The local Montana House of Representatives voted to ban TikTok by 54 in favor to 43 against, according to the British “Sky News” network.

The law is scheduled to be sent to the state’s governor, Republican Greg Gianforte, for consideration and after signing it, it will enter into force next January.

The law cites a number of concerns about enforcement, including allegations relating to Chinese government surveillance.

Lawmakers say the app encourages dangerous activities among teens, such as throwing objects at self-driving cars, setting mirrors on fire and trying to put them out with one’s own body.

The law means that the App Store will be prohibited from making it available to residents of the state, but it will not prevent those who currently use it from using it.

Violating the law will result in a fine of up to $10,000.

The law is a tougher step than previous steps in the United States to ban the app from government phones.

About half of the US states, including Montana and the federal government, prohibit the application on government phones, but the use of the application is available to the public.

List of countries and institutions that have banned “Tik Tok”

Many Western countries and institutions have banned their employees from using the application on work phones for security reasons, and countries in other regions of the world have also banned it.

France has banned the app on work phones for civil servants.

New Zealand has banned TikTok on devices linked to Parliament, citing security concerns.

Belgium has banned the app from work phones of the federal government.

Australia has imposed a ban on the application in government agencies.

The order also included employees of the US government, the European Commission, NATO and others.

India and Jordan banned the app long ago.

