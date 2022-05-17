Giorgio Ciaschini, assistant coach of Milan in the first three seasons of Carlo Ancelotti, spoke about the championship fight, the transfer market and the sale of the club

Breathtaking duel, to the last breath, between Milan and Inter. On the occasion of the last day, the Rossoneri will face Sassuolo at Mapei, with a single, great conviction: starting with an advantage, by virtue of the (deserved) lead in the standings.

Regarding this, the transfer market and the probable sale of Milan, our editorial team interviewed exclusively Giorgio Ciaschiniassistant coach of the Rossoneri in the first three seasons of Carlo Ancelottion the bench of the Milanese club (2001-2004).

We start again from Sunday evening: Milan-Atalanta 2-0. How did you find the Rossoneri, physically and mentally? “Atalanta has now finished a cycle. Milan, on the other hand, seems to me to have completely fallen into the part “.

Do you feel like averting unpleasant surprises against Sassuolo? “In football anything can happen, for heaven’s sake. But it seems to me that Milan is well placed in the part and with the goal in mind “. See also Leon's novena will come sooner rather than later

How do you judge Pioli’s Milan on an overall level? “It seems to me a balanced team, which offers aesthetically avant-garde football.”

Is the current AC Milan comparable to a winner of his time, with Carlo Ancelotti? “Frankly, I don’t think so. For heaven’s sake: Pioli’s team is very strong. But ours had definitely more champions than the current one. You removed a top player, another one entered in his place “.

Who will be the captain of the next Milan once Romagnoli is “out”? “The company must choose it together with Pioli…”.

More Calabria or more Tonali? “They are two great players, but we cannot compare them – for example – to a Baresi or a Maldini. I repeat: it must be a collegial decision “.

He sued the company. There are rumors of an almost certain change at the top. What could this entail at Milan? “Changes at the corporate level can take place for a variety of reasons. For the team, in general, nothing changes. Let’s just hope that this new ownership will find continuity over time, like when Berlusconi was there ”.

Still on the subject of top management. You know Maldini perfectly: did you expect such an “exploit” as a manager of the Devil? “Anyone who knows Paolo knows how much he loved and loves Milan. To be reborn, the club could only start from him. Albeit in other guises “. See also Giroud king of San Siro: Milan overturn Inter in the derby

What do you feel like foreseeing Ibrahimovic’s future? “He is such a champion that he can still do whatever he wants today”.

Even the Milan starting forward? “Owner maybe not. But we are talking about someone who, even today, makes a difference when he plays “.

In case it stops instead? In what role would you see him best? “As I said, it can do anything. You proved it, for example, last year, taking part, as a total protagonist, in the Sanremo Festival ”.

What guidelines would you follow on the market? “A first striker could be needed, to be used as a replacement for Ibra and Giroud. The latter are, in fact, a little over the years. We must also think about the future “.

An almost certain purchase seems to be Botman. In your opinion, could he shift the balance at Milan? “Many can shift the balance in the Milan home. Even current players. Think about this year: Kjaer gets hurt and Kalulu takes over. What season did it do? ”. See also Freddy Rincón: this will be the step by step of his funeral

After the complicated experiences of Napoli and Everton, did you expect such an impact with great fanfare from your friend Ancelotti, on the Real Madrid bench? “Sure. Carlo is a champion. He just needed a suitable environment for him. There is no better coach than him in managing champions ”.

Knowing him, do you feel you can a priori rule out his possible return to Milan in the future? “Absolutely not! Never say never with him. We will have to see what he will decide for his career ”.

Do you hear often? Do you continue to cheer for Milan? “Obviously yes. Carlo is the son of Milan. It cannot be otherwise. He will remain eternally tied to the Rossoneri colors ”. Milan unleashed: two super bombers follow! The latest market news >>>

