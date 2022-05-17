Lost the captain, a substitute is needed: with Rudiger going to Real Madrid, the Napoli defender has his contract expiring in 2023 but sends love messages to the square and his agent talks to Barcelona. Thus rises the candidacy of the Brazilian Arsenal Gabriel, but it is not cheap
Does Giorgio Chiellini’s clone exist? Emotions tempered for the captain’s farewell party, Juventus now has the arduous task of finding his replacement. An operation that is anything but simple: after all they got used to Continassa well, given that for 17 years that shirt had an undisputed master.
