In the village of Sajenek, in Augustów (Poland), Angelika and Dawid Szlezyngier discover to their horror that their three-year-old daughter has disappeared. As they are initially the main suspects, Angelika contacts her old friend, lawyer Joanna Chyłka, to help defend them. This is the synopsis that HBO Max offers to those interested in watching the polish series Chylka. Of course, in that brief summary of what is considered essential to the plot, they forget an important detail: the lawyer Joanna Chylka – played by a wonderful Magdalena Cielecka – is probably as impertinent and unpleasant as the Risto Mejide of the first period , an insolent and successful character in the practice of law who takes great pleasure in crushing everyone who comes before him, in general, and his intern Dawid Szlezyngier, in particular.

This confirms an unwritten rule that apparently has been maintained since Frank Capra stopped directing films: happy characters are almost never profitable. Of course, if we talk about unwritten rules, it will be necessary to state that Chylka scrupulously complies with that other so common in the series of the Eastern European countries, formerly called communist: misery does not exist, in fact, everything is a luxury: luxurious offices, luxurious houses, high-end cars… Poland is a earthly paradise except for the occasional villainous character without whom, naturally, the narrative would seem more like an interior design catalog than anything else.

In any case, and leaving aside that kind of inferiority complex that seems to predominate among series creators in the area, Chylka is an interesting legal drama that develops with fluidity, professionalism and the inevitable predictability in works that are not masterpieces, with wonderful actors, and a plot that is attractive to the viewer, intrigued from its first chapters by trying to imagine how far it can go. The arrogance of the protagonist comes from the conviction that everything will be resolved satisfactorily, because that is also another of the unwritten rules: you should not leave a bitter aftertaste in those who sit on the couch in front of the television unless you have a talent that is proof of social conventions, which is also not so common and could be said not even appreciated.

