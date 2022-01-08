Home page world

The members of the triumvirate and the children’s triumvirate at the ecumenical service for Cologne carnivalists in the cathedral. © Henning Kaiser / dpa

Will the Carnival in Cologne be canceled this year or not? The reigning Prince Sven I. gives the answer – and relies on “Karnevalsjeföhl”.

Cologne – The triumvirate headed by Prince Sven I and representatives of various carnival societies met on Saturday for an ecumenical service in Cologne Cathedral.

Only a few revelers – including the children’s triumvirate – were allowed in because of the corona restrictions. Because choir singing was not allowed, the artist and handcrafted speaker Thomas Cüpper provided the musical part of the service with a boatman’s piano and Cologne songs.

Carnival Prince Sven I. is currently being challenged by the current Corona restrictions. Of course it was a big disappointment at first when it became clear that the regular carnival could not be celebrated together again, Sven I. told the German press agency. “But the carnival is not canceled, only certain events have been canceled. We experience two very extraordinary sessions and have many experiences that other three stars never had or will never have. “

For the first time in the history of Cologne’s carnival, the same three people form the Cologne triumvirate of prince, farmer and virgin two years in a row. The idea behind it was originally that the triumvirate should also take part in a normal carnival time after the corona season. But nothing will come of it again. Discussions about a possible third term are currently not an issue, said Sven. He and his two comrades fully concentrated on the present. It’s about creating little fun moments that could bring the Cologne residents a little warm “Carnival jeföhl” back home. dpa