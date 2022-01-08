Nine people have died as a result of methyl alcohol poisoning in Tyumen. A criminal case has been initiated on this fact, reports January 8 press service Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the region.

“The investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Tyumen Region have initiated and are investigating a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (sale of goods and products that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers, which inadvertently entailed the death of two or more persons ). The punishment for committing this crime is up to 10 years in prison, ”the publication says.

According to the department, in the period from January 3, 2022, several people sold to citizens an unlicensed alcohol-containing liquid (methyl alcohol) with a vodka label “Springs of Siberia”. As a result of the use of this liquid, nine people died.

Investigators have already detained four suspects, they are being investigated.

In the course of the investigation, inspections of the scene of the incident, searches at the place of residence of suspects and victims were carried out. Witnesses are also being questioned, the necessary examinations are appointed.

On January 2, it became known that surrogate alcohol caused the death of two people and hospitalization of one with poisoning in Reutov near Moscow. The man bought three cans of alcohol and gave them to a familiar family from the same city. As a result, two spouses were killed. The one who handed over the cans was also poisoned, he was hospitalized.