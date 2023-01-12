Belarus is known to be a staunch ally of Russia, in fact, after the invasion of Ukraine —and also due to other conflicts—, the country’s support has resulted in serious sanctions, despite this they maintain a strong link with the Putin government, and this is why they now have a kind of legal piracy.

Belarus legal hacking came into effect on January 3, 2023 and will be in effect until December 2024. Alexander Lukashenko, president of the nation, has already announced it. Here we tell you what exactly it consists of:

Legal hacking law involves foreign companies who consider themselves “enemies” of Belarus.

Thanks to this law, Belarusians will be able to use media and intellectual property —software— in their country without having copyright permission, as long as they are from foreign nations that are considered “unfriendly” towards the nation and its ideologies.

In this way, Belarus accepts that its population uses material without the consent of rights, in other words, proposes a legal piracy in its territory. However, the law is tricky, because it depends on when, and why, a foreign country might be considered to be aggressing, to some degree, on your nation.

Source: Black Market

What does Belarus legal hacking contemplate?

Audiovisual material

Films

Music

TV shows

The legal hacking format is as follows:

The item must be labeled as “essential for the domestic market”, in this way it will be recognized within the law that we highlight.

However, although the inhabitants they will not pay the license, they will have to pay a recovery fee addressed to the state property that governs the National Patent Authority.

This recovery fee will be retained for a period of three years so that copyright holders have the opportunity to claim it.. If at the end of the term they do not do so, it will be absorbed by the authorities.

We recommend: Overwatch altered a skin for showing support for Russia

Why did Belarus launch this new law?

The government mentioned that it is because it will encourage the development of their industry, but it seems that it is due to the sanctions imposed after their support for Russia in the invasion of Ukraine.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.