If we talk about horror, one of the best movies or series that we have at our choice is ‘Chucky’. After announcing on August 17, 2023 that the premiere of his season 3 This year, his public was waiting, and today it is already a reality. The saga continues and will show us the evolution of the ‘Devil Doll’, but with a well-known scenario in the United States. Tiffany’s Husband Part 3 has been totally revamped and many are hoping to discover new horrors.

It’s important to remember that, in the thrilling season 2 finale of ‘Chucky’, the doll achieved another change of body and once again escaped the fate that was apparently inevitable. However, the escape he had left several victims on his way. Do you want to know what will happen to ‘Chucky’? Keep reading this note so you don’t miss the season premiere.

Season 3 of 'Chucky' will premiere on October 4, 2023.

What is the release date for ‘Chucky’ season 3?

Season 3 of ‘Muñeco Diabolico’ is scheduled to premiere on October 4, 2023 through the USA Network and SyFy. On the other hand, the launch time is at 9.00. pm on US soil.

Where to watch season 3 of ‘Chucky’?

In order for you to see season 3 of ‘Chucky’ on the Peacock streaming platform, you must wait 24 hours; that is, until the day after its premiere. In the promo for its launch, the devilish doll said this phrase: “I’m here to announce that season 3 of my show, ‘Chucky,’ will return on October 4th. And I won’t rest until all of you, see her”.

‘Chucky’ season 3, this time the devilish doll will be present in the white house. Photo: ING Spain

What is ‘Chucky 3’ about?

At the moment there is no official synopsis about what exactly season 3 of ‘Chucky’ will be about, but what can be known is how little has been shown in the trailer. Likewise, in an interview that the doll had in an American medium, he said that “DC is going to be thrown away.” To which he meant that ‘Chucky’ is going to play for the city of Washington in season 3.

Official trailer for ‘Chucky’ season 3