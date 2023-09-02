WBecause he blackmailed her mother with a sex tape after an affair, an influencer in Great Britain has lured a man and his friend into a deadly trap. The 24-year-old and her 46-year-old mother were sentenced to life in prison on Friday in the city of Leicester for double murder. They have to spend decades in prison before they can be released.

Addressing the daughter’s website, which has amassed tens of thousands of followers with her beauty and fashion advice, the judge said, “Your tasteless fame throughout your influencer career has left you completely obsessed with yourself,” the judge said.

The mother had ended the affair with a 21-year-old in January 2022, who then threatened to send her husband sexually explicit material. The woman handed the case to her daughter, who was known as an influencer on YouTube and Tiktok. She organized a meeting with the man in February but organized several people to attack him.

Arriving at the agreed place, the 21-year-old and his friend of the same age noticed several hooded people in two cars. A wild chase ensued in which the young men’s vehicle was rammed, went off the road, crashed into a tree and burst into flames. Both occupants died.

The influencer has to spend at least 31 years and 8 months in prison, the mother 26 years and 9 months. Two accomplices who were in the same car were also sentenced to at least 36 and 26 years in prison for double murder, and two men and a woman in the second car were sentenced to 11 to almost 15 years for manslaughter. An eighth defendant was acquitted.