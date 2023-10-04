Home page politics

How is Tino Chrupalla, chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, currently doing? © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

According to the party, there was an “actual incident” against the party leader at an AfD election campaign event in Bavaria. It is still unclear what exactly happened.

Ingolstadt – According to the party, there was an “actual incident” against federal chairman Tino Chrupalla at an AfD election campaign rally in Ingolstadt. Chrupalla was therefore taken to a hospital, the AfD federal office said upon request. Chrupalla’s health condition is “still being clarified”.

When asked, the Ingolstadt police spoke of a police operation at an AfD rally during the Bavarian election, but initially did not provide any details. Previously they had Danube Courier and the Young freedom reported about the incident.

Before the Bavaria election: AfD leader Tino Chrupalla hospitalized after an incident in a crowd

In Bavaria, the state parliament will be elected on Sunday. A spokesman for the Bavarian AfD parliamentary group said Chrupalla should have given a speech in Ingolstadt. Shortly before that, an incident occurred in a crowd. Chrupalla was then taken to the hospital. The spokesman in Munich said he couldn’t say anything more at the moment.

The 48-year-old Saxon Chrupalla has been at the head of the AfD for almost four years. He initially led the party together with Jörg Meuthen, who left the AfD at the beginning of 2022. Chrupalla and Alice Weidel have been the party’s leadership duo since June 2022. You are also chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group.

Next AfD shock: Alice Weidel had previously decided not to appear – “Indications of an attack”

Weidel had decided not to make a planned public appearance in the Bavarian-Thuringian border town of Mödlareuth on Tuesday, German Unity Day. A spokesman said there had been a “security-related incident” the weekend before last. “Mrs Weidel and her family were taken from their private apartment to a safe place by security authorities as evidence had accumulated that pointed to an attack on her family,” he said when asked. (dpa)