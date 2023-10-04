Stop after just one year

The victory obtained in the last Chilean Rally allowed WRC fans to see the smile on their lips again Ött Tänakauthor of a disappointing season with the team so far M-Sport Ford after a world championship that started with the illusion of success in Sweden. From the third stage of the championship onwards, however, the Estonian driver had to face a crisis of results which was only interrupted in Chile, but with great regrets. However, from next year, he will return to his roots.

Back to Hyundai

As made official by the Korean company, in fact, Ött Tänak will be part of Hyundai’s lineup in 2024. News that came after several market rumors that the 35-year-old was away from the British team, where he had competed in the WRC from 2011 to 2017 before joining Toyota. It was with the Japanese manufacturer that Tänak won his first and only world title in 2019, and then embarked on a new adventure with Hyundai, which closed in 2022. Now, after a colorless year at the wheel of the Puma Rally1, the Estonian and the his co-driver Martin Jarveoja will take a step back to start again with a different team from the one he left, with the great goal of being able to return to the top of the world together with his teammate Thierry Neuvillein turn reconfirmed by Hyundai.

Global ambitions

Following the agreement reached, Tänak expressed his first words as a new Hyundai driver looking forward to 2024, the year in which his new experience will begin: “Hyundai Motorsport has a clear vision and goal for the near future and this convinced me to join forces again – he has declared – I’m looking forward to working with Cyril Abiteboul and François-Xavier Demaison (Technical Director, ed.)because their experience and knowledge in motorsport is certainly a great advantage for the entire team. Our goal in this new chapter will be nothing less than to win all three titlesand with the new team structure we have all the tools necessary to achieve it”. Satisfaction also on the part of Cyril AbiteboulTeam Principal of Hyundai and with significant professional experience also in F1 with Renault: “I opened a discussion with Ott, who said he was enthusiastic about the renewed ambitions and the structure we are putting in place – he underlined – We are pleased that he is ready to resume the unfinished work he has with our team. I’m sure that, in the right environment, Thierry and Ott will be able to bring out the best in each other. With this pair of winning crews secured, we can take some time to strategically consider our full lineup for next season.”. However, it is not clear what the line-ups of the other teams will be: while waiting for Hyundai to complete its lineup, Toyota should reconfirm all its current drivers, as recently declared by the Team Principal of the newly champion team world of builders Jari-Matti Latvala. A more complex situation at M-Sport, which will have to find a replacement and reach other agreements in view of next season.