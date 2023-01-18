Starting today “Ibd Cooking Channel”, the first cooking web series for people with inflammatory bowel disease (Mici), the initiative created by Takeda Italia in collaboration with Gambero Rosso and with the patronage of the Amici Italia patient association and the scientific society IG-Ibd (Italian group for the study of chronic inflammatory bowel diseases). During the nine weekly episodes (broadcast every Wednesday on the Gambero Rosso web TV, on Takeda Italia’s YouTube channel and Gi-point.it website, as well as on the social channels of IG-Ibd and Amici Italia) – reads a note – on air until March 15, 2023, chef Camilla Monteduro, together with some Ibd specialistscoming from all over Italy, will make a tasty recipeeasy and fast, which represents the culinary tradition of the expert’s region of origin.

A culinary journey in the name of taste, in which practical and scientifically validated advice will be transmitted on the foods indicated for those suffering from Mici, in the various stages of the pathology. Objective: face fears and false beliefs about patient nutrition, helping them to overcome them through some of the iconic recipes of good Italian cuisine, from rice with salt from Lombardy to macco di fave from Sicily.

“The Ibd Cooking Channel was born out of Takeda’s desire to provide patients with a service that is immediately usable and rigorous in content, which goes beyond therapy, as was the case for GI-Point.it, the lifestyle site born in October, with advice for people affected by Mici and Sbs on travel, food and daily life – declares Stefano Sommella, Head of GI Business Unit of Takeda Italia – In particular, with Ibd Cooking Channel we have listened to and responded to a precise need reported by all the specialists in front of a patient with a new diagnosis of Mici: reassuring doubts and fears regarding a possible change in diet The project, which brings together scientific contents validated thanks to IG-Ibd, the real experience lived by Amici Italia patients and the expertise in the kitchen of Gambero Rosso, aims to show patients that it is possible to experience nutrition during the quiescent phase of the disease in a serene way, with attention attention, but without too many deprivations, enjoying healthy recipes”.

All the recipes and respective procedures have been evaluated and approved by Domenicantonio Galatà, president of the Italian Association of Kitchen Nutritionists. For each region, the experts have created one recipe expression of its territorysuitable for everyone and easily replicable at home, explaining the nutritional characteristics that make the healthy dish for everyone and safe for those suffering from gastrointestinal diseaseswithout penalizing the taste and pleasure of the table.

“With an initiative of this type it is possible to speak to patients with Mici effectively – underlines Flavio Caprioli, general secretary of IG-Ibd – through an immediate and quickly usable channel: a television series on a culinary topic that emphasizes on nutrition, a topic that is very dear to patients. IG-Ibd could only accept the invitation to participate in this initiative, together with the Amici Italia association, because for years now we have understood the importance of communicating the right information also through non-traditional channels, such as social media, in order to reach both our patients and their families in a capillary way”.

Nutrition is an essential aspect of everyday life, from which a large part of our physical and mental health derives: however, those who suffer from Mici can develop a conflictual relationship with food, fearing that some ingredients in meals could compromise their health , activating or re-activating some symptoms. From this, an idea of ​​deprivation, of refusal of food and of the social occasions connected with the sharing of food can derive. In reality, as expressed by many clinicians in the episodes of the web series – concludes the note – there is no real cause-and-effect link between a food and the re-exacerbation of the disease: any indications in the diet are connected only to particular stages of the inflammatory pathologies intestinal problems, for which, for example, the specialist may suggest eliminating fibers or products with lactose, to reduce some symptoms. On the contrary, patients with Mici in clinical remission, without particular food intolerances, can fully enjoy the variety of the Mediterranean diet, rich in cereals, legumes and vegetables and low in fat.

“One of the first questions that the patient asks the doctor, as soon as he receives the diagnosis of Mici is “what can I eat now? – highlights Salvo Leone, general manager of Amici Italia – This question shows awareness of how much diet significantly influences well-being and certain foods can trigger symptoms. Initiatives such as Ibd Cooking Channel are useful for giving patients a voice, teaching them how to live with the disease in everyday life and in social relationships, as well as raising awareness even for those who do not know these pathologies. With this web series it is possible to show how to manage the disease more effectively on a practical level, for example during a dinner out, or how to overcome any embarrassments and fears that can lead people to avoid social contexts, with consequent limitation of personal growth or , last but not least, how to enjoy the conviviality and sharing of a lunch, without sacrificing taste”.