NIS America has announced that it will distribute the shoot’em up in Europe Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX developed by MOSS. The game will be available in the West throughout the summer on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. At the moment, a specific release date has not yet been revealed, nor if it will also be available in a retail edition or only digitally.

Source: NIS America