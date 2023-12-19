Christmas, here's the least favorite gift of all. Surprises and traditions under the tree. The survey

The Christmas It's about to arrive now, it's missing less than a week. Italians, despite the years passing and fashions constantly changing, remain committed to this holiday traditionalists. A SWG survey precisely photographs people's intentions, desires and habits. May we live this period in the spirit of serenity or of meloncholyfor 1 Italian out of 2 moments around the table to share with your family remain the symbol of this period, between good food, chat and laughter. For couples with children more than for others it's not Christmas without the gifts under the tree and decorations in the house. Young people are more projected towards moments of party with friends and at meetings with colleagues, while for the over 64s the time of phone calls and gods greeting messages.

SWG chart



The rush to buy of the latest gifts – continues the SWG survey – has begun, in search of the perfect idea. So what would we like to receive? The most appreciated gift is something useful and practical (42%), but even a thought with a profound meaning would make us happy (34%). Less attractive are purely expensive gifts or excessively strange, uncommon. Between material goods (32%) and experiences (26%) we are quite divided. A quarter of Italians couldn't choose, but among young people ideas are a little clearer.

Over 1 in 3 would prefer one envelope with money to be used as desired at a later time. In any case, a stay for a vacation or a ticket to go somewhere I am at the top of the list of desires, followed by clothing, technology And food. Thinking about moments at the table, half of Italians opt for a traditional menuwhere the presence of pandoro and panettone turns out to be the true essential element. Yet we are not all for traditional recipes: the 27% take advantage of the opportunity to break habits and experience something new.

SWG chart



