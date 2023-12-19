Peppers | A Helsinki man made a landscape out of peppers that every Helsinki resident recognizes

Lauri Kesäniemi from Helsinki started building his traditional gingerbread house already at the beginning of November. The end result is a massive and wonderfully detailed vision of Töölö.

Christmas to be jolted, and with it a Helsinki native Lauri Kesäniemi has completed a huge task.

Since the beginning of November, he has been working on a gigantic pepper house – or actually a whole pepper district.

Kesäniemi immortalized his vision of Helsinki's Töölö with its trolleys and colorful houses in a Christmas treat. He shared a photo of the final result in Töölö's Facebook group, where it has garnered more than 1,600 likes.

The pictures have spread widely from the Facebook wall, and HS has also been tipped off about them several times.

According to Kesäniemi, the construction of even more special pepper houses has been a tradition for more than ten years. He built his first house around 2010 with his older brother, but has since embarked on a solo career.

According to Kesäniemi, the most difficult part was assembling the tall houses and making roofs of the appropriate size for them.

Kesäniemi every year the pepper creation has become bigger and more demanding and detailed.

However, according to him, this year's work depicting a fairy-tale landscape of the workers is clearly bigger than the previous works.

Kesäniemi started working on the house by making the plans in early November. He has been promoting the project little by little in the evenings after work and on weekends. According to his estimate, he has accumulated almost a hundred working hours in total.

Kesäniemi has not calculated the exact amount of pepper dough, but he believes it was between five and ten kilos.

According to him, the most challenging part of the job was putting the houses together and making the roofs.

“My mathematical thinking is not enough to figure out how the corners of the roofs should be set. I spent many hours on them and first made separate models out of cardboard,” says Kesäniemi.

Kesäniemi immortalized in his pepper house, among other things, the four wheeler that he uses to go home to Munkkiniemi.

In Munkkiniemi resident Kesäniemi chose Töölö to be immortalized because it is his favorite part of town. He says that he particularly likes the atmosphere of the area and the pastel-colored houses.

“I would like to live in Töölö myself one day, and I will certainly come to look at apartments there when the time comes to move,” he says.

Kesäniemi has also sometimes received inspiration from Helsinki for the pepper houses of previous years. For example, the second year's work presented Ohrana's house in Ullanlinna.

Usually the works reflect some place or memory important to Kesäniemi. Among other things, an Åland country house and a Copenhagen cityscape have been immortalized in Pipari.

Has Kesäniemi, who clearly has artistic gifts, ever considered the city editorship of Helsingin Sanomat pepper race participation?

“Unfortunately, the pictures have to be sent so early that I've never had time to join,” he laughs.

The theme of this year's pepper contest was public transport, and you had to participate in the contest by December 7.

The pepper work has numerous decorative details and even glass in the windows.

Huge there is enough to eat in the gingerbread house for several weeks. Kesäniemi is known for having a delicious January.

“Actually, I've never eaten my gingerbread houses yet, because I don't like the taste terribly,” he reveals.

“The house is full of icing sugar, so it's really sweet and hard.”

Kesäniemi says instead that he always donated the houses. For example, last year's house ended up in a nursing home.

Moving a gingerbread house is not completely uncomplicated. Last year, it took three people to carry it, who managed to carefully move the house into the van.

“This year the house is even bigger, but hopefully a suitable place will be found by Friday.”