The festive spirit has invaded London with lights and pop-ups that practically no one wants to miss. The streets of the British capital are packed with curious walkers looking to catch the Christmas magic of these days. The city is decked out with festive trees on every corner, while Londoners, embraced by scarves and boots to brave the cold, compete for the crown for the most original neighborhood decoration. And, of course, it's all best enjoyed and explored with hot chocolate in hand.

If your idea is to immerse yourself in this year's dazzling light show in London, the first stop has to be Trafalgar Square, a tradition with history. Since 1947, a Norwegian spruce has arrived as a thank you to the British for their help in World War II. The opening ceremony, featuring local carols, officially marks the start of the Christmas season, although it is rumored that this could be the last year the tree arrives due to environmental concerns. However, in London there are always other alternatives waiting. This 2023, in the St Pancras station, a special 12-metre tree merges Christmas magic with literature thanks to Hatchards, the UK's oldest bookstore. Featuring an elegant spiral staircase and hand-painted book shelves with Christmas titles such as Christmas story and The lion, the witch and the wardrobe, this cozy corner immerses the most Christmassy ones with audiobook excerpts from Penguin Books. In another completely different style, that of the famous Harrods shopping center is a Christmas tree decorated in pink sponsored by the Valentino brand.

If you walk about 10 minutes from Trafalgar Square you will reach Covent Garden, a shopping and restaurant destination that dresses up in finery and markets during the holidays. It is one of the liveliest places at this time of year. Until January 7, 2024, the square, the market and the surrounding streets are filled with festive decorations. An 18-meter tree illuminated by 3,000 LEDs decorated with giant bells stands next to the market building.

Continuing the walk, in just 15 minutes on foot we reach Fortnum & Mason, in Picadilly, a shop with all kinds of chocolates, teas, cookies and where many of the small English gifts come from, with beautiful and perfect packaging. So many people visit that one moves around the place during these dates to the rhythm of “excuse me”. Its façade generates excitement every Christmas: this year it has been transformed into a gigantic red Advent calendar. Practically in front of the store is Burlington Arcade. This famous shopping street opens its first Christmas grotto and hosts activities such as wreath workshops, live classical music, and a holiday table decoration display. Once we cross the gallery, we turn left and we will arrive at the glamorous New Bond Street, one of the streets with the most special decoration, where many of London's luxury brands are located. The street is illuminated with lights in the shape of royal jewels and they are on until eleven at night every day, so, until then, it is full of curious onlookers. You don't have to stop looking up to discover the dazzling displays Of the stores. One of the most photographed is that of Cartier: the clouds floating over the façade of the building are quite an attraction, right in front of Ralph Lauren's solidarity tree.

Thousands of people enjoy the Christmas lighting in Piccadilly Circus (London). Malcolm Park (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

A short distance away in Berkeley Square is the private club Annabel's, known for its stunning facilities. For these holidays they have decorated the building with a hot air balloon. The entrance has been designed in such a way that those who enter the club do so by ascending aboard the same balloon. From here, the route continues to Oxford Street, Carnaby Street and Regent Street, other of the best-known streets that are dressed for the occasion. And since the walk always tastes better with a hot chocolate in your hands, the chocolate shop William Curley It is hidden in a small corner of the Soho neighborhood; It is one of the most charming (and delicious) in the city and they prepare drinks to go.

To eat with a lot of atmosphere

If we talk about Christmas delights, Borough Market is the paradise gourmet definitive. This bustling market offers a wide range of dishes, from tempting cheese sandwiches raclette even authentic Mexican tacos. And among its protagonists is Turnips, a collaboration between fifth-generation vegetable merchant Charlie Foster and well-known chef Tomas Lidakevicius. Their fusion gives life to haute cuisine products, where seasonality is the real star. The colorful Turnips fruit and vegetable shop is unmistakable, especially thanks to its famous chocolate strawberry stand that takes social media by storm any time of the year. But the magic doesn't end there, because in the back the chef runs a gastronomic restaurant where he transforms the market's daily treasures into irresistible dishes with Charlie's complete confidence. This Christmas season, his special menu includes mushroom consomme, scallops and Dorset venison. And for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve they have prepared a menu for dinner with live music company.

In the Shoreditch neighborhood, the rooftop-bar Aviary has transformed its space into a winter oasis until the New Year. Its decoration is inspired by the north, even simulating the northern lights, and it has private igloos with capacity for up to 12 people. Each one is equipped with fluffy blankets and heating to protect you from the cold; As they say in London, it is a very ““cozy”.

Of all the locations and concepts of The Cheese Bar chain – which seeks to highlight local cheese – one essential is The Cheese Barge, which allows you to have lunch or dinner on a boat docked on the Regent's Canal. In addition to their cheese boards with innovative combinations and wines from small producers, this season they have introduced Fondue Thursdays, a collaborative series with well-known chefs such as Carl Clarke and David Wolanski of Chick'N'Sours, a restaurant known for its fried chicken and sweet and sour cocktails. This December they take the reins with their playful version of a fondue Traditional perfect for dipping fried chicken.

For something more refined there is Rick Stein, a seafood restaurant with a stunning window overlooking the River Thames. It is named after the chef and co-owner, a renowned British chef, recipe book author and television presenter. Stein, who has shared his kitchen with Felipe de Borbón, Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher, has prepared a special Christmas menu that will be available until January 1. You should not miss trying your pudding Christmas with thick Cornish cream.

Following the London Christmas tradition, you should not overlook a visit to a pub: The Churchill Armsjust steps from Notting Hill Gate tube station, is quite a spectacle with its display of trees and lights.

Winter experiences and shopping

Christmas marks the return of the ephemeral activities of the season, such as Winter Wonderland, open until January 1 in Hyde Park. An event so anticipated that tickets went on sale in August. Like every year, it offers entertainment for all ages, there are attractions, various food stalls (Currywurst, Lebanese food, truffle burger or, literally, churro burgers) and live music in a lively atmosphere. One of the best-known attractions is Ice Mountain, with a fairly long queue, so it is advisable to arrive after 8:00 p.m., when many visitors disperse for dinner.

Designer Anya Hindmarch has so many spaces on the same corner of Pond Street in the Chelsea neighborhood,

If the Christmas cravings lean towards shopping, in addition to the best-known shopping centers such as Liberty, Selfridges and Harrods, there are some pop-ups of designers. Designer Anya Hindmarch has so many spaces on the same corner of Pond Street in the Chelsea neighborhood that she has called it Anya Village. The spaces change depending on the season: at Christmas, the place on the corner in front of her fashion store is a festive gift shop called Anya's Grotto and it is open until December 24. In the summer, it was called The Icecream Project and they sold original ice creams such as cookie ice cream. fun or ketchup. Anya Hindmarch has other permanent spaces, such as Anya Cafe, The Labeled Shop – specializing in organization, selling labeled cases and bags – and Anya Life, with home and lifestyle items. Right in front, at Christmas they have opened a booth where you can buy Christmas wreaths, some with Anya's characteristic eye print. If you travel to London at Christmas, you will not lack plans or places to enjoy the festivities or buy gifts, that's for sure.

