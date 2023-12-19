Housing | Kari Kunnas bought a dilapidated detached house, which he wanted to tear down – Then the problems started

The houses in Pirkkala's Killo detached house area were originally built as homes for aircraft factory workers. Attempts have been made to plan the area for more than four years, but no agreement can be reached on the content of the plan. Kari Kunnas bought a house in the area with the intention of demolishing it, where the whole mess now seems to be consolidating.

Kari Kunnas and his wife bought a house in Pirkkala, in an area that was originally a neighborhood of aircraft factory workers. The house has soon been waiting for a demolition permit for a year, because the last time the provincial museum complained about the permit.

Kaisa Hietalahti Aamulehti

7:15

Dispute Blocks of wooden houses from the 1950s are condensed into one house that looks empty. In Pirkkalan Killo, there is no consensus on what can be done in the area.

Kari Kunnas a couple of years ago, he and his spouse bought a house in poor condition from the corners of his childhood landscape. The municipality would like to demolish the house and build a new one in its place, where a family of five would move.