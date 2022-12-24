Christmas Mass 2022 with Pope Francis streaming and live TV: where to see it, Christmas Eve, night

This evening, Saturday 24 December 2022 (Christmas Eve), at 19.30 Pope Francis presides over the Holy Mass on Christmas night 2022, one of the most heartfelt celebrations by the faithful, with the vigil to celebrate Christmas, therefore the birth of Jesus. For the occasion, after the restrictions of recent years due to Covid, Pope Francis returns to celebrate at the altar of the Confession of St. Peter’s Basilica. However, the starting time of the Holy Mass remains unchanged, at 19.30, as in recent years due to the pandemic (in the past it was at 21.30). But where to see it live on TV and in streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

The function will be broadcast live on Rai 1 (digital terrestrial channel 1) with connection from 7.20 pm today, 24 December 2022. It will be possible to follow the Christmas Eve Mass 2022 from St. Peter’s Basilica with Pope Francis also on the channel of the CEI Tv2000 (with connection from 7pm), visible on digital terrestrial button 28, Sky 157 or Tivusat 18.

Furthermore, for the occasion, the usual Rai 1 schedule changes profoundly. From 5 pm, space for the Zecchino d’oro, then from 7.20 pm, the connection with the Holy Mass. At 21.10, therefore at a decidedly unusual time, the information on Tg1. In the early evening from 21.20 the film I am Santa Claus, the latest film with Gigi Proietti, will be broadcast for the first time.

Christmas Eve Mass 2022 live streaming

Not just tv. It will be possible to follow the Christmas Night Mass 2022 with Pope Francis also in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones, connecting to Rai 1 live broadcast, the Tv2000 website and the Vatican News YouTube channel by selecting the dedicated player. The celebration is broadcast live worldwide starting as mentioned at 7.30 pm today, December 24, 2022, Christmas Eve.