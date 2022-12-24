Among the social programs of this six-year term that have had the greatest success and impact is Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro, which is aimed at people between the ages of 18 and 29, who do not work or study and who want to be trained in a trade. The program lasts one year, in which monthly economic support and access to social security are provided.

If you are registered or plan to register as soon as the insurance call reopens, you will wonder how the Youth Building the Future payment schedulea situation that we will now explain to you.

It is expected that the monthly economic support will increase in 2023 to the amount of $6,310 pesos, since it is adjusted in line with the minimum wage. This is a scholarship that is offered for 12 months, as long as you actively participate in the program, in the case of unsubscription, the payment of financial support is suspended.

Regarding the dates on which the deposit is made, that is, the Youth Building the Future payment schedule 2023, since the social program was put into operation, a specific day of the month has been handled in which punctual payment is made. To date, this day has not changed.

Thus, according to official information, the days of payment of Young People Building the Future are the 13th of each month. However, in the event that this date falls on a non-business day, such as Sunday, the payment is generally advanced to the previous business day.

We reiterate that in general, payment is usually punctual and is deposited on the 13th of each month, unless it is a non-business day. On the other hand, we point out that in the event that payments have to be suspended due to some extraordinary situation, such as political campaigns, these are also usually brought forward.

Now you know, if you are enrolled in Youth Building the Future or plan to enroll in the next call, you will be able to pay the scholarship on time on the 13th of each month.