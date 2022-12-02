Outgoing cables, rubble, uneven sidewalks, a post about to fall and open records are some of the dangers that Culiacanenses face when traveling through the streets of the Historic Center of their city.

The municipal coordinator of Civil Protection, Jesús Bill Mendoza, urges the population to make complaints about all these risk areas through 6673311330, the WhatsApp number of the municipal council, “to make arrangements without so much paperwork.”