Hundreds of citizens gathered in the square of the Church of the Nativity, which was decorated with a Christmas tree, and dozens of scouts, dressed in different costumes and various musical instruments, marched playing Christmas carols.

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said: “Our celebration of Christmas is a celebration of truth and the light of truth, and the renewal of hope. It is our right and our duty to adhere to and defend our land, and it is the right of our people to live in freedom, peace, dignity and independence.”

Shtayyeh was speaking at the glorious Christmas dinner according to the eastern calendar, in the presence of the Patriarch of the Holy City and all the works of Palestine and Jordan Theophilos III, the representative of King Abdullah II, the Jordanian Minister of Interior Mazen Al-Faraya, the head of the Supreme Presidential Committee to Follow up on Church Affairs Ramzi Khoury, and a number of official and religious figures and members diplomatic sector.

In his speech, Shtayyeh added: “Victory over the occupation has conditions, the most important of which are the cohesion of society, the unity of the people, the belief in truth, the balance of power, the erosion of the enemy’s camp, the strengthening of the levers of independence, the intertwining of interests in the Arab and international depths, and steadfastness and patience.”

Patriarch Theophilos III presides over the midnight mass in the Church of the Nativity.