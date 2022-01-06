by Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro made an emphatic defense of meat consumption in the country, saying that agribusiness is “good business” and that the consumption of animal protein should take place from Monday to Sunday for those who can afford it.

“Investing in agribusiness is a good business and, for me, meat stays from Monday to Sunday, as long as it is available for us to buy, obviously, and the resources to do so,” Bolsonaro said in his weekly live broadcast on social media.

“We’re never going to campaign against agro because agro, that’s where agriculture, cattle raising enters, are the locomotives of our Brazil”, he reinforced, in his first live of the year.

Bolsonaro stated that on international trips, when talking about agribusiness, he takes the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, and that there would be “very special affection” — later he corrected himself to “interest”.

At the live, the president also refuted allegations that he would not have a good trade policy with China, Brazil’s main importer.

“Some say, for example, that I have a horrible trade policy with China. China will never stop importing anything from us, they have to. If they could buy from another country cheaper, they would. This is a reality”, he said.

Bolsonaro stated that the country is going to place even cheaper products on the market, citing that there is a resurgence of the railway modal in Brazil. This is one of the bets by the government and producers to lower the cost of freight.

ETHANOL

In the broadcast, the president also defended the recent enactment of the law that authorizes gas stations to buy ethanol directly from producers or importers.

For Bolsonaro, the cost of transporting ethanol “does not exist now”, and the measure has everything to lower the price of fuel.

“If it doesn’t go down, don’t complain about me,” he said, after complaining again about what he considers to be an above-normal charge from ICMS governors on fuels.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?