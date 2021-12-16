In recent years, Fortnite It has become a battle royale with hundreds of guests from various parts of popular culture. We have seen parading Thanos, Deadpool, Ariana Grande, Predator and even to Terminator for its renowned island. And we can still expect different surprises in the future.

Since we are in Christmas season, Fortnite has announced its annual event to celebrate these times. The Winter festival will bring quite a few surprises for the players of the popular video game of Epic games and it seems that for fans of Marvel too. Here we give you the details.

Tom Holland and Zendaya launch into Fortnite

Since it’s finally in theaters Spider-Man: No Way Home it would be a bad idea not to take advantage of the excitement that this long-awaited film is generating. It is because of that Fortnite has decided to have as guests the versions of the arachnid hero and MJ, with the appearances of Tom holland Y Zendaya.

It will be from December 17 when these new skins arrive in the item store of Fortnite, just in time to celebrate the global launch of No way home. Besides looking like Tom holland, the new look of Spider-man It has an integrated gesture to be able to remove the mask.

As you probably know, Spider-man is one of the characters of the battle pass of the first season of the third chapter of Fortnite. At the moment it is not known if those who purchased the pass will have some kind of discount on the appearance of Tom holland. This is likely to happen, as we remember that those who already had Venom got a discount on the look of the Eddie brock from Tom hardy.

It will undoubtedly be a very good way to keep fans of Spidy Y Forntite, taking advantage of the arrival of No way home. Plus he has the pretty flashy black and gold suit we’ve seen in the trailers as an added style option. Will they buy it?

When will the Winter Festival be?

For his part, Winter festival from Fortnite It will be available from December 16, 2021 until January 3, 2022. Players must take advantage of this time to complete a series of missions and receive juicy rewards in return. These will be 14 gifts, including two costumes.

So you have enough to do in Fortnite in this holiday season. If you go online during these days, don’t forget to claim your gifts and take advantage of everything that will be offered, like new hang gliders and backpacks that look pretty cool. See you on the island!

For more news about videogames, we recommend:

[Fuente]