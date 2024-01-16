The 2024 Emmy Awards took place last Monday, January 15, and it was an unprecedented event, since there were many surprises at the awards ceremony and even in the presentation of different artists. That is the case of the actress Christina Applegate, who had been absent for a long period from the award ceremonies for health reasons. However, the 75th edition of the Emmys was filled with emotion with her presence. The interpreter cried when she saw the public's affection and had words of gratitude.

What did Christina Applegate say?

Christina Applegate She reappeared holding a cane, while the background song from 'Married with Children', the series that brought her to fame with her role as Kelly Bundy, played. The attendees, thus, applauded the moment with applause for those present at the Emmy Awards. The actress thanked the guests and even made a joke to break the moment.

“Thank you so much, oh my gosh, you're handicapping me by making them stand there, but it's okay. You don't have to clap every time I say or do something. I'm going to cry more than I've ever cried. It's an honor to do complex, fun roles, like the women nominated tonight,” he said jokingly.

Why was Christina Applegate applauded?

In 2021, Christina Applegate He received the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, news that shocked his followers and the entertainment industry in general. Christina is recognized for her talent and charisma in projects such as 'Married with Children' and 'Dead to Me'. Her presence at this event was a recognition of her talent and contribution to the television industry, which, despite its limits, Christina continues with her career and is an inspiration for the new promises of art.

Applegate publicly shared her condition with the goal of raising awareness and challenging the stigmas associated with multiple sclerosis. Since her diagnosis, Christina has proven to be an example of strength and determination in facing both the physical and emotional challenges that this disease entails.

Christina Applegate and her tribute at the 2024 Emmy Awards. / Photo: YouTube screenshot

